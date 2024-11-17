Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

DVAX stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $15.01.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

