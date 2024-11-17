Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Informatica by 398.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,042,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after buying an additional 5,631,139 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at $52,045,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,265 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth $10,806,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 63.3% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 307,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 118.05, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

Informatica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

