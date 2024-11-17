Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 177.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,620.16. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

