Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in General Mills by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock worth $4,657,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

