Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 21,195 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,195 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 311.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 128,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,099,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 4.3 %

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.94.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.