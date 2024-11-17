Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 35,253 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,253 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $587,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.64 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,048.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,514.54. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

