Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $167,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 296,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. This trade represents a 53.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $652.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

