Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIN. CWM LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $201,756.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,262,234.30. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $13,684,377.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 774,165 shares in the company, valued at $45,265,427.55. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,613 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.70 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

