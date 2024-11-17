Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 396 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,100. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

View Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $677.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $724.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2,507.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.