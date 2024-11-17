Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $204.06 and last traded at $205.14. Approximately 28,334,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 41,368,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock worth $1,256,503,289 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after purchasing an additional 654,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

