Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. The trade was a 14.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,282. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $161.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

