Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $655,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,679 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $445.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.84. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.83 and a 1-year high of $474.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock worth $16,625,615 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

