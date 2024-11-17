Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $461,000 Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $1,398,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 96.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
ON Stock Performance
NYSE ONON opened at $51.92 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 2.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ON Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
