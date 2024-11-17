Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $461,000 Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $1,398,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 96.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $51.92 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. UBS Group raised their price target on ON from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

