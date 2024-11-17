Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 610 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 231.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 88,875 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 24.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 160,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 31,399 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 215,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at about $31,650,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,935.01. This trade represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. This trade represents a 19.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

Shares of AB stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AB. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

