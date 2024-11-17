Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 133.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after buying an additional 8,132,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Paper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,012,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 125.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,341 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,457.50. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,840 shares of company stock worth $910,826. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

