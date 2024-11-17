Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 999 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.03.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

