Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.0 %

KHC stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

