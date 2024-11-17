Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

