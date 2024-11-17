Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,819,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 12.0% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.00 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

