Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,314 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 386,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 775,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,854,000 after purchasing an additional 187,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

