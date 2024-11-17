Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.22 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

