Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ARM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KP Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 193.7% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 393.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARM by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $128.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.55. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. ARM’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.