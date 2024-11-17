Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 74.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 155,449 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATMU opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $44.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. This represents a 41.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

