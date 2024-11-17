Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $14,113,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 280.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,138.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 245,831 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 282.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

