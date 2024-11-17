Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 69.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.54.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $117.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

