Atria Investments Inc Lowers Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $735,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 469,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 48.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

RPRX stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.