AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives $11.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

Several brokerages have commented on AVDX. UBS Group upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $383,194.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,864.70. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $297,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,453,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,421,212.28. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,044. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 96.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 7,259.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

