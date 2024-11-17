Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 4,534,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 21,356,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.