Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.91.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The business’s revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

