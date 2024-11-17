Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Camden Property Trust worth $35,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE CPT opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

