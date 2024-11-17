Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1,138.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,831 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $1,680,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $2,093,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cameco by 48.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,584,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.05 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

