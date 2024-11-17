Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Short Interest Update

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 391,200 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carmell stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Carmell has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carmell stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carmell Co. ( NASDAQ:CTCX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Carmell as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

