Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $161.28 and last traded at $161.44. Approximately 2,107,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,646,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Chevron Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

