Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $254.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CLH opened at $247.39 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $158.42 and a one year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,227 shares of company stock worth $2,759,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $56,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

