Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $237.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.76 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total transaction of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,296 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,031. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

