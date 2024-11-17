Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 480 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $168.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average is $135.62. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $178.29.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

