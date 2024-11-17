Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 10,957 Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth about $819,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,653,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Criteo by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 59,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $36.93 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $220,945.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,958.80. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,917. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

