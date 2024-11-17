Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $436,000 Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,334,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Westlake by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,084,000 after purchasing an additional 183,666 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in Westlake by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 223,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Westlake during the second quarter worth $27,179,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $25,154,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:WLK opened at $126.66 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average is $145.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 178.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Westlake from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.17.
Westlake Profile
Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.
