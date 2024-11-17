Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,741.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 251.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $235.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,132. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

