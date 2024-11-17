Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,056,000 after purchasing an additional 232,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 52.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,445,000 after buying an additional 1,800,809 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,829,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,725,000 after acquiring an additional 470,170 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,366,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,204,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $51.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

