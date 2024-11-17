Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Shares of DAY stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,528,405. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,643 shares of company stock valued at $384,617. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dayforce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dayforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,624,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,726,000 after acquiring an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

