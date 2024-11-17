Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 512,885 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 97.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 755,707 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 571,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,414.56. The trade was a 21.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPS opened at $1.31 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.