Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI) Short Interest Up 29.1% in October

Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Drilling Tools International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
NASDAQ DTI opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $120.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.97. Drilling Tools International has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.36.
Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.
