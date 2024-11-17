Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI) Short Interest Up 29.1% in October

Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Drilling Tools International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTI. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Drilling Tools International in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Drilling Tools International by 31.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Drilling Tools International by 414.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DTI opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $120.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.97. Drilling Tools International has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.36.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.