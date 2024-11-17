Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dynatrace worth $29,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

