Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,174 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 56.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $195,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $147.28 and a one year high of $228.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

