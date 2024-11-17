Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 1,227.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,000. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $1,573,539.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,801.16. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,075. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BLBD stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

