Entropy Technologies LP Sells 5,398 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 184,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 95.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 139,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $10,132,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $145.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,273.24. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $77,468.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,501,252.98. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

