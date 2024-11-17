EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG opened at $134.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 9.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

