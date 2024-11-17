Evercore ISI Reiterates “In-Line” Rating for Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SVRA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

SVRA opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Savara has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $511.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 17.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savara will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Savara by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Savara by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Savara by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Savara by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Savara by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

