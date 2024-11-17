FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holistic Planning LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of BATS:GSEP opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

